HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.52 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

