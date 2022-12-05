Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $10.66 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

