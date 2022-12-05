Head to Head Contrast: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 14.29 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -11.23 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.82% -13.65% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Samsara and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Samsara and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.68%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsara beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

