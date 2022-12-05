Head to Head Contrast: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.22 $17.44 million $1.29 15.12 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.58 $5.99 million ($0.35) -57.09

Analyst Recommendations

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meritage Hospitality Group and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 2 2 0 2.50

Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.62% 1.60% Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.