Head-To-Head Contrast: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Natera has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natera and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $625.49 million 6.53 -$471.72 million ($5.68) -7.37 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.66 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -11.31

Profitability

Natera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Natera and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -70.34% -109.07% -48.98% Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natera and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67

Natera currently has a consensus target price of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 100.33%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $64.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Natera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Natera

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora miscarriage test products to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by gestation using a blood draw from the pregnant mother and alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that screen for a generic set of mutations independent of an individual's tumor; and Prospera used to assess organ transplant rejection. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

