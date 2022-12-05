Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,896,126 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 475,200 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining makes up about 7.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.44% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 213,092 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

NYSE HMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

