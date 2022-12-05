Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.99

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 5457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,256 shares of company stock worth $38,373,268 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,653,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

