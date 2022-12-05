GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550 by Analysts at Citigroup

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,550 ($18.54) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.55) price target on GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($18.90) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($18.90).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,424.80 ($17.05). The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,042. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,375.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,521.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,002.27). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

