Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 137,688 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Greenlight Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,688 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial makes up approximately 11.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 4.87% of Brighthouse Financial worth $143,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

