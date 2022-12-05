Greenlight Capital Inc. Purchases 158,300 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the period. Capri comprises about 3.0% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $38,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.