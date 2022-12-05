Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,723 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 57.91.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down 1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 30.10. 73,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is 32.26 and its 200-day moving average is 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 123.40.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

