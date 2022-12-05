Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.02) to GBX 520 ($6.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 630 ($7.54).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.10. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($8.95). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($250,399.69).

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.