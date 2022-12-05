Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Graybug Vision Stock Performance

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 13,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,679. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.33.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 284.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 148,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.