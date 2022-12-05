Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of GRAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 13,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,679. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.33.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
