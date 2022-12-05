GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Buys A$50,034.00 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Kathy Grigg purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.34 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,034.00 ($33,356.00).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. GrainCorp’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

See Also

