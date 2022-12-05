Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 795.50 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,272 ($15.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 772.57. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 947.02.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
