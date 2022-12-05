Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 795.50 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,272 ($15.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 772.57. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 947.02.

Insider Activity at Grafton Group

Grafton Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($89,723.65). In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £1,227,000 ($1,467,878.93). Also, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($89,723.65).

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.