Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$0.35 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of TSE FOOD traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.63. 746,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,905. The firm has a market cap of C$47.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

