Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.84.

Goodfood Market Stock Up 17.2 %

FOOD stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 956,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm has a market cap of C$43.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

