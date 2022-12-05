Gnosis Price Hits $90.66 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $233.86 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $90.66 or 0.00534457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.55 or 0.05842552 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00502936 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.66 or 0.30325857 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

