Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $240.33 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $93.17 or 0.00540446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $240.33 million and $2.30 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

