Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

