Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Lowered to $25.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ LAND opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.