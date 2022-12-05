Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Lowered to $25.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

