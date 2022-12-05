Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,703. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 144.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.