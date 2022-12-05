Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 173,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,207,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
DNA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
