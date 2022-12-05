Gina Fitzsimons Sells 1,257 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HXL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.05. 542,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,940. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

