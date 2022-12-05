Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

