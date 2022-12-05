GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.52. GH Research shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

GH Research Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $586.04 million, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $102,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

