George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.33

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$172.33 and last traded at C$171.10, with a volume of 8561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$170.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$152.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

