Genesis Vision Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $519,554.13 and $1,783.38 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00503418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.21 or 0.30354935 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.