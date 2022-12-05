General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $46,709,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,637. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

