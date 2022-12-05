genedrive (LON:GDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 167814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

