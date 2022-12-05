Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,247,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 335.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,151. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.