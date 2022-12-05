Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.85. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

