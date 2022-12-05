Galxe 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.80 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $54.12 million and $33.80 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00008906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

