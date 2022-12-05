Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.50 ($13.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -630.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

