G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CL King

CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. CL King currently has $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $12.79 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

