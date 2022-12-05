G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Purchases $3,135,000.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 4.1 %

GIII traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,255. The company has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $495,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

