FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 119,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB remained flat at $19.80 during midday trading on Monday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $277.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $420,872. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

