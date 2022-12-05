Function X Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Function X has a total market cap of $71.53 million and approximately $278,108.27 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
