Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 570,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,118. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

