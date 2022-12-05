fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 47,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

fuboTV Trading Down 0.4 %

fuboTV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 310,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,240,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 49.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 30.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.