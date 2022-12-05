Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 758,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.