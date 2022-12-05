Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 758,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.43%.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.