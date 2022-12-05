Frax Price Index Share Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $85,722.66 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

