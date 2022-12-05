Ford Foundation Sells 16,250 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ford Foundation decreased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite makes up 1.0% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 107.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,250 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 347,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of EB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

