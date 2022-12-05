Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,958. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 233,558 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

