FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Head-To-Head Comparison

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.60 $21.37 million $0.99 8.01 Chesapeake Financial Shares $64.21 million 1.54 $15.01 million $3.44 6.10

Analyst Ratings

FNCB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for FNCB Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 30.41% 14.49% 1.16% Chesapeake Financial Shares 24.33% 16.94% 1.21%

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer lending services. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, mortgage banking, and cash management services. It operates through 16 branches comprising 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 4 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

