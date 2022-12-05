FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

FNCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. FNCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.