flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) PT Lowered to €9.00

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.28) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.59) to €10.10 ($10.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, flatexDEGIRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

FNNTF stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

