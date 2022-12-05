Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,407.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

FIVN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 1,562,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,002. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

