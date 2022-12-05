Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $188.00 at KeyCorp

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.89.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five Below by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

