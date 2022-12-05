Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,710,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 721,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$81.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

